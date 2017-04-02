Love in Bloom! J Lo and A-Rod Are All Smiles During a Spring Stroll in NYC

Hot new couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez couldn’t hide their wide smiles on a lovely spring day.

The pair was spotted out and about in New York City in Sunday, dressed casually and joined by Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

Their weekend stroll came on the heels of Rodriguez’s appearance on The View on Friday, when he opened up for the first time about his new romance.

“We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” the former Yankee player, 41, shared.

RELATED VIDEO: The Real: Jennifer Lopez Talks Parenting

Lopez, 47, shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony: twins Emme and Maximilian, both 9. Rodriguez has two children of his own with ex Cynthia Scurtis: daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

FROM COINAGE: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing Your Wallet

The pair was first linked in March, when a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez and Rodriguez had “been dating for a few weeks.” And they haven’t been shy about stepping out, having been spotted together several times since the news broke.

A Lopez insider told PEOPLE, “It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”