Louis Tomlinson Isn’t Sure If He Wants Son Freddie to Follow in His Footsteps: ‘He Can Do Whatever He Wants’

Louis Tomlinson won’t place any pressure on his son to enter the family business.

The singer opened up to PEOPLE about 18-month-old Freddie Reign, whom he shares with Briana Jungwirth, ahead of his performance of “Back To You” at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

While the father of one doesn’t necessarily hope his son follows along his musical path, he does say he’d support Freddie in any pursuit.

“Those decisions are down to him when he’s old enough,” says Tomlinson, 25. “He can do whatever he wants.”

Tomlinson’s preemptive support of whatever his baby boy decides to do with his future career is no surprise. In a January interview with SiriusXM, the singer said that while becoming a dad hasn’t changed his writing much, he does feel like it’s made him “a bit more mature.”

But just because he won’t pressure Freddie to go into music doesn’t mean he hasn’t exposed his son to his dad’s artistry. “I’ve sang to him a couple of times,” Tomlinson admitted in January. “They are nice lullabies.”

Despite having performed the majority of his career alongside his One Direction bandmates, Tomlinson says he’s more excited than nervous about his solo performance.

“Naturally I suppose it’s more pressure, but again it’s exciting,” he tells PEOPLE. “It gives me more of an opportunity to really grow as an artist and as a performer.”

Tomlinson says there will be “organically produced songs” on his upcoming new album. “That’s much more exciting to me,” he explains. “It’s a very honest pop album.”

He’s also up for three Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Male Hottie. “I can’t imagine anyone who’d grow accustomed to that,” he says, laughing about being considered a sex symbol.

“It could come across as a little embarrassing at times,” Tomlinson adds. “But, yeah, it’s an honor to be nominated.”