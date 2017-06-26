Celebrity
From Hugh and Deborra to Kelly and Mark: The Cutest Throwback Pics of Celeb Couples Who've Stood the Test of Time
Their snaps and quotes will make you believe in love again
JULIA & BRAD
In honor of their 30th wedding anniversary, Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted a very '80s wedding photo — complete with puffy sleeves! — of herself and husband, comedian-actor Brad Hall. "30 years ago today this happened," the Veep star wrote. "So far so good."
2 of 14
DEBORRA & HUGH
"To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart," Hugh Jackman wrote in honor of his and wife Deborra's 21st wedding anniversary.
3 of 14
GLORIA & EMILIO
Gloria and Emilio Estefan have been together for more than 40 years and their relationship continues to thrive. "When it's real love, it gets better," Emilio said. "It's all about respect and love and communication. When you have a great foundation, it becomes easy."
4 of 14
JON & DOROTHEA
Jon Bon Jovi's marriage to Dorothea has been going strong for more than 25 years — and the rocker has one simple secret for a longstanding relationship: "I got it right the first time," he told PEOPLE in 2015, adding that he didn't settle for just anyone and instead wed his high school sweetheart. "She's the best, I just adore her," he says.
5 of 14
DAVID & VICTORIA
This might be the most couple-y picture we've ever seen! The soccer star was smitten with the designer from the very start – after spotting her in a Spice Girls music video, in fact. The power couple wed in 1999 and have been together ever since. As for the secret to their successful relationship? "We've been together for 18 years, we've been married for 16 years," the father of four told ABC News. "So you trust each other's judgment. I think that has worked for us."
6 of 14
KELLY & MARK
"I'm sure it must feel like 200 years for him, but for me, it feels like minutes," Kelly Ripa said of the pair's 17th wedding anniversary back in 2013. "It feels like I've blinked my eyes and we've been married for 17 years. Really crazy." The Live! with Kelly host and her husband Mark Consuelos met on the set of All My Children when the two worked as soap stars in the '90s. They recently celebrated 20 years together with a family vacation to Turks and Caicos.
7 of 14
TOM & RITA
"I still can't believe my wife goes out with me," Hanks told PEOPLE of his wife of more than 28 years. "If we were in high school, and I was just funny, I'd never have the courage to talk to her." Excuse us while we swoon.
8 of 14
SJP & MATTHEW
Parker and Broderick (pictured here in 1993) attribute their marital success to privacy. "The secret is, we don't discuss it. To reporters or anybody else. That's it!" the actress told the Huffington Post. "We don't hold it up as an example and we don't air our dirty laundry."
9 of 14
FAITH & TIM
The country darlings celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in October, but you wouldn't think it to be true – they've always acted like newlyweds on every red carpet.
10 of 14
GOLDIE & KURT
Despite being together since 1983, the two remain unmarried – a decision they continue to stand by with good reason, Hawn has said. "A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage. It's about compatibility and communication," she told Porter. "And you both need to want it to work."
11 of 14
KYRA & KEVIN
It didn't take long for Sedgwick to realize her relationship with Bacon was destined for something serious after meeting on the set of 1988's Lemon Sky. "After a few weeks [together], I would wake up in the morning with this feeling in my tummy," Sedgwick told InStyle back in 1998. "I remember thinking, 'What is that feeling? I'm not sure, but it feels like home.' "
12 of 14
SARAH MICHELLE & FREDDIE
We can't get enough of this '90s super-couple, who regularly appear together on Gellar's Instagram.
13 of 14
CALISTA & HARRISON
After meeting at the 2002 Golden Globes, the couple began a courtship that lasted eight years before they married in 2010. "They are very playful with each other," an industry insider told PEOPLE, "and they often seem to operate a bit in their own world together."
14 of 14
DOLLY & CARL
Dolly Parton told PEOPLE in 2015 that being different than her love, Carl Thomas Dean, is actually the secret to their 51-year marriage. "They say that opposites attract, and it's true," she said. "We're completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun. I never know what he's gonna say or do. He's always surprising me ... He wants to be mostly around the house. He knows I'm just the opposite. I can't go enough places. I can't do enough things. He loves that. He's independent. He doesn't need me in his face, and it's the same with me. But when we're together, we have enough things in common that it works."
