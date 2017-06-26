From Hugh and Deborra to Kelly and Mark: The Cutest Throwback Pics of Celeb Couples Who've Stood the Test of Time

DOLLY & CARL

Dolly Parton told PEOPLE in 2015 that being different than her love, Carl Thomas Dean, is actually the secret to their 51-year marriage. "They say that opposites attract, and it's true," she said. "We're completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun. I never know what he's gonna say or do. He's always surprising me ... He wants to be mostly around the house. He knows I'm just the opposite. I can't go enough places. I can't do enough things. He loves that. He's independent. He doesn't need me in his face, and it's the same with me. But when we're together, we have enough things in common that it works."