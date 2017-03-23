WATCH: James Corden Honors London Terrorist Attack Victims: ‘I Felt a Really Long Way From Home’

James Corden spent a few minutes of Wednesday’s Late Late Show to pay tribute to victims of the deadly London terror attack earlier in the day.

“There was a terror attack today in my hometown, the city of London in Westminster,” the host said. “While we’re filming this, it’s still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured.”

London police confirmed five people were killed and 40 injured after a brazen car and knife attack outside U.K. Parliament. An assailant careened a car through one of the busiest and most recognizable parts of Britain’s capital about 2:40 p.m. local time, hitting dozens of pedestrians before crashing into the gate outside the Palace of Westminster during Prime Minister’s Questions time. The attacker then got out and fatally stabbed police officer

The attacker then got out and fatally stabbed police officer Keith Palmer before being shot dead by guards. Scotland Yard is calling the incident terrorism.

“I know a lot of people in England watch this show, as there’s a lot of people from Britain who work on this show, and of course, our thoughts go out to everyone who’s been affected by this,” Corden continued. “Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home. And it’s funny when something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

Concluding, “London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city, and one thing is for sure: if this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one. Tonight we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe everybody, please.”

Thinking of London this morning from LA. . Stay safe everyone !! — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 22, 2017

London I love you x — Lily (@lilyallen) March 22, 2017

I am shocked and saddened to learn of what's happened in London. Utterly distraught for those affected.

Stay Strong. Stay Safe. Show Love. — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) March 22, 2017

My heart is with all those affected by the awful attack in London today 🇬🇧❤ — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) March 22, 2017

Praying for all those affected in London — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 22, 2017

Oh no …London… — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) March 22, 2017

Make smart choices in #london today friends xxx — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) March 22, 2017

In addition to Corden, other British celebrities, including Niall Horan and Lily Allen, led tributes to the victims.

Have struggled to find the words for what happened in London, a place I once called home. I remain without words. London, you're in my heart — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 22, 2017

All safe here. Heart and thoughts in Westminster. https://t.co/t4uuahMYBM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 22, 2017

Sending love to everyone in London. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 22, 2017

Spoke to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May today to offer condolences on the terrorist attack in London. She is strong and doing very well. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

