From Logan Paul to PewDiePie: 11 YouTube Stars Whose Scandals Caused Major Controversy

LOGAN PAUL

The 22-year-old social media star sparked severe outrage when he posted a controversial video in December 2017 that appeared to show the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan's 'Suicide Forest.'

"This is not clickbait. This is the most real vlog I've ever posted to this channel," Paul said in the YouTube video, New York Magazine reported. "I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history because I’m pretty sure this has never hopefully happened to anyone on YouTube ever. Now with that said: Buckle the f— up, because you're never gonna see a video like this again!"

After experiencing backlash for posting the controversial video, Paul tweeted out an apology and made a pledge to take some time away from the spotlight. Three weeks later, the disgraced YouTube star posted a video on his channel, explaining his brief hiatus and addressing the social media attacks he experienced after releasing the initial vlog.

"I will never, ever forget who I am at my core and no one can make me think I’m something otherwise," he said in his video. "And as long as I’m learning and improving and getting better as a person, then we good. … And even though I f—ed up — like, I'm an idiot — it doesn't feel good to have millions of people telling you to go die."

Paul also revealed that he met with suicide prevention experts, pointing to his "Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow" video and affirming his pledge to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations.