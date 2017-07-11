LL Cool J is speaking out after video surfaced purporting to show his former In the House co-star Maia Campbell asking for drugs.

Earlier this week, the star shared a since-deleted Instagram post – screengrabbed by the Shade Room – asking “if someone has a contact on Maia pls let me know.”

He also chastised the man who filmed the video, writing on Twitter, “Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who’s obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word? @MaiaCampbell.”

In the NSFW YouTube video, Campbell is allegedly seen in her bra and underwear telling a man at an Atlanta area a gas station, “I want some crack.”

Campbell has fallen on tough times before. Years after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Campbell made the decision to live at a residential treatment center, she revealed on on OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life in 2012. At the time, Campbell said she was two years sober.

In 2015, however, she was reportedly arrested at a Georgia Waffle House restaurant for disorderly conduct, according to TMZ.

Seemingly responding to LL Cool J’s message, Campbell allegedly appeared in another NSFW Instagram video, telling the star, “I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health.”

“Don’t DM me, it’s really me,” she said. Adding, “Don’t call me, I’ll call you.”

After the man recording the video prodded Campbell to provide her contact information, she seemed to get upset and said that the rapper had her mother’s number.

On Twitter late Monday night, LL Cool J wrote, simply, “You can’t help someone who doesn’t want your help.” A rep for the NCIS: LA star did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

LL Cool J played a former football player that was forced to get roommates due to financial issues on In the House. Campbell starred as his teenage housemate. The show – which ran from 1995-1999 on NBC – also featured Alfonso Ribeiro.