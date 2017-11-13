Liz Smith, Longtime Gossip Columnist, Dies at 94

Liz Smith, the iconic syndicated New York gossip columnist, died on Sunday. She was 94.

Joni Evans, Smith’s literary agent, confirmed to the Associated Press that she died of natural causes.

For over 30 years, the Texas native — widely known as “The Grand Dame of Dish” — wrote the column, titled “Liz Smith,” for a variety of renowned publications, including New York Newsday, Newsday, The New York Post, The Huffington Post and The New York Daily News, which she started at in 1976.

Smith was once reportedly the highest-paid print journalist in the United States, according to the New York Times.

“Liz Smith” was syndicated for many years — until 2009 — in 60 to 70 other newspapers as she additionally made appearances on television news and entertainment programs. She also wrote magazine articles and three books: The Mother Book, Natural Blonde and Dishing: Great Dish – And Dishes – From America’s Most Beloved Gossip Columnist.

“We mustn’t take ourselves too seriously in this world of gossip,” Smith told the AP in 1987 about her career. “When you look at it realistically, what I do is pretty insignificant. Still, I’m having a lot of fun.”

Smith is survived by several nieces and nephews, according to the AP.