53 and Fabulous! Lisa Rinna Strips Down for Sizzling Selfie

Lisa Rinna is getting down to basics — bare basics.

On Sunday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated Playboy‘s reversal of its decision to discontinue nude pictorials by posting her own skin-flashing selfie.

Rinna captioned the photo: “It’s back. I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero f—s given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud!”

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor and proud mom of rising ‘It’ girl models, Delilah and Amelia, promoted body positivity by adding the hashtags “#thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody” to her revealing — and revelatory — snapshot.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.