Lionel Richie Doesn’t Want to See Daughter Sofia ‘Get Hurt’ by Scott Disick’s ‘Playboy Ways,’ Says Source

Lionel Richie is worried about his daughter Sofia Richie‘s romance with Scott Disick.

“He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” a source tells PEOPLE about the American Idol judge’s reaction to 19-year-old Sofia and 34-year-old Scott’s relationship.

“He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt,” the source says.

Since the couple confirmed their romance in September, Sophia and Scott have wasted no time packing on the PDA. The pair recently enjoyed a vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico, and documented their getaway on social media.

“Sofia is much more invested in the relationship than Scott. Scott isn’t treating this as a long-term relationship whatsoever,” the insider shares. “He is just having fun. Sofia wanted commitment from him, so he committed to be her ‘boyfriend.’ “

Happy Birthday my little bird 🐥 @sofiarichie, love you so much Sof! ❤️ 🎂✨🐣 A post shared by Lionel Richie (@lionelrichie) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

However, it appears the father of three’s heart remains with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“He still has Kourtney at the top of his mind all the time, and he is still texting and flirting with other girls,” the source says. “Sofia is very young and naive and doesn’t know what she’s in for. She feels like she’s in the in-crowd right now and loves that Scott has swagger and money and that he loves to travel and party.”

Sofia and Scott first sparked romance speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival.