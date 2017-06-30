Jennifer Aniston & Selena Gomez, Plus More Celebs You Didn't Know Were Friends

Kendrick and Lambert actually became friends as teenagers, before hitting it big. In a 2010 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Kendrick recalled seeing her pal at a party the year before. "He told me, 'You can't tell anybody but I tried out for American Idol and I got through Hollywood Week,'" she said. "I was like, 'Okay! You can't tell anybody but I just booked this movie [Up in the Air] with George Clooney!'" A year after that, they met up and "were like, you know, it's been quite a year for both of us," the actress said.