Jennifer Aniston & Selena Gomez, Plus More Celebs You Didn't Know Were Friends

James, Sarah and Paul hang out! Kourtney and Lindsay take London! Kim and Fergie have mom parties! Check out the star pairings we never could've predicted
By Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda and Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
1 of 16
ELIJAH & NICK
In a shocking revelation, Elijah Wood told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that he's friends with Bachelor Nick Viall. "I've known Nick before he became the Bachelor, which is the craziest thing," Wood revealed. The Lord of the Rings star also confirmed that Viall is indeed on the show to find love, not fame. "It's real, yes [he's looking for love], he is," he told Fallon. "Here's the thing about Nick, I think a lot of people question whether he is real or if it’s really real him on the show, in the way that he's presenting himself, and that is him."
2 of 16
JAMES, SARAH & PAUL
So, this is how celeb friends party! James Van Der Beek showed off his limbo skills during a star-studded get-together, which saw Sarah Chalke cheering on the actor while Paul Rudd took on the role of emcee — all documented in an Instagram video.
3 of 16
HARRY & ADELE
Adele was one of 20 guests invited to help Harry Styles ring in his 23rd birthday, but the pop superstars actually go way back — they were first spotted hanging out back in 2015, when Adele was on hand to help Styles kick off his 21st birthday in, well, style.
4 of 16
LINDSAY & KOURTNEY
Despite the fact that Lindsay Lohan was a guest at Kim Kardashian's 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries (throwback!), we didn't know the Mean Girls star was still close with older sister Kourtney Kardashian. The two recently hung out in London (and posted copious selfies).
5 of 16
KIM & FERGIE
In addition to snapping impossibly luminous selfies, the two stars get in their quality "mommy bonding" at Kanye concerts.
6 of 16
ANNA & JENNA
This friendship is so perfect we couldn't have dreamed it up if we tried. Anna Faris had Jenna Dewan Tatum over to record her podcast, "Unqualified" … and the two ladies broke it down, as Dewan Tatum showed Faris how to booty pop and writhe against a table. (As a good friend does.)
7 of 16
JENNIFER & SELENA
8 of 16
JESSICA & NICOLE
After joining forces at Paris Fashion Week in March, Alba and Richie appeared to be beachy besties while on vacation in St. Barts on April 7.
9 of 16
JUSTIN & KIEFER
When Timberlake and Sutherland met up on a Toluca Lake, Calif., golf course on April 6, it didn't take 24 hours to finish their round – perhaps because of Justin's 20/20 vision.
10 of 16
JULIANNE & OLIVIA
After her split from Ryan Seacrest, Hough emerged with a whole roster of surprising gal pals, including Munn – whom she had a manicure with in Beverly Hills on April 3 – and Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, who joined her last month at the beach, at a basketball game and at actress Brittany Snow's birthday bash.
11 of 16
VINCE & ROB
Hollywood's latest bromance has us scratching our heads – but we kind of love it, too. We're talking about Vaughn and Pattinson's meet-up in Los Angeles on April 5, when they were joined by Joaquin Phoenix for dinner at Larchmont restaurant.
12 of 16
EMMA & TAYLOR
Though they haven't spoken much about their friendship, it turns out Stone and Swift have known each other since they were 18 and 17, respectively. Of her famous girlfriends, Swift told Glamour, "They've experienced all of this with me, and they've also experienced their own amazing success, and somehow through all of it, we've stayed close."
13 of 16
KATY & ALLISON
During her romance with John Mayer, Perry became fast friends with Girls star Williams, who dates Mayer's good pal Ricky Van Veen (got all that?). The singer even brought the actress as her date to the Grammys in February and partied with her after the show. "She's the hottest date," Williams said at the time.
14 of 16
REESE & KATE
Blondes did have more fun when Witherspoon, Hudson and their men (plus model Kate Upton and her agent) shared a laughter-filled meal in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood in 2012.
15 of 16
ANNA & ADAM
Kendrick and Lambert actually became friends as teenagers, before hitting it big. In a 2010 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Kendrick recalled seeing her pal at a party the year before. "He told me, 'You can't tell anybody but I tried out for American Idol and I got through Hollywood Week,'" she said. "I was like, 'Okay! You can't tell anybody but I just booked this movie [Up in the Air] with George Clooney!'" A year after that, they met up and "were like, you know, it's been quite a year for both of us," the actress said.
16 of 16
MARTHA & SNOOP
It wasn't an April Fools' joke: Domestic doyenne Stewart revealed on Today on April 1 that she and Snoop Lion are good friends. "We like to bake brownies together," she shared.
