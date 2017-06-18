‘What a Beautiful Day with Beautiful People’: Lindsay Lohan Attends Friend’s Wedding in Iceland

Iceland got a little hotter on Saturday, when Lindsay Lohan made a visit to the country to attend a friend’s wedding.

The 30-year-old actress – who announced on Monday that she would be joining the cast of Rupert Grint‘s British TV comedy Sick Note for its second season — was one of the many stars partying the night away at the Borealis Hotel in Úlfljótsvan, where U.S. tech mogul and author Oliver Luckett married his partner, music supervisor and chef Scott Guinn.

Lohan looked elegant in a cream dress as she posed with the happy couple. She also shared a silent video on Instagram showing her pre-wedding festivities and celebrating Ramadan.

“What a beautiful day with beautiful people @revilopark#soiceland #grateful #ramadan#blessed ❤️💕❤️,” she wrote.

Luckett, 42, and Guinn, 28, have been dating for nine years — having met in Memphis, Tennessee. They’ve been living in Iceland for 18 months, after visiting the northern lights regularly for 6 years.

What a beautiful day with beautiful people @revilopark #soiceland #grateful #ramadan #blessed ❤️💕❤️ A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Their home is a well-known mansion known as Kjar­vals-húsid, that was built for the Icelandic artist Jó­hann­es Kjar­val in 1969.

Among the other 400 guests who were scheduled to attend the dazzling gathering were Iceland’s Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, President Gudni Th. Jóhannesson, the Mayor of Reykjavik City Dagur Eggertson, and musicians from bands like Kalelo, Of Monsters and Men and Ratatat.

It’s been a few years since Lohan has been in the spotlight. Despite her successful career on the big screen throughout the early 2000s, she has hasn’t fronted a mainstream movie since playing a dramatized version of the late Elizabeth Taylor in the 2012 Lifetime biopic Liz & Dick – having moved away from America to focus on her sobriety following a string of personal and legal problems (much of which she chronicled on her 2014 Oprah Winfrey Network docuseries Lindsay).

RELATED VIDEO: Highlights of Luann de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s Wedding

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t long for the spotlight.

“Yeah, I miss it,” she admitted to E! News from Cannes’ star-studded amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in May.

Reflecting on her hiatus from the spotlight, Lohan said, “I think there’s a lot of noise that we deal with, so I found a kind of peace in life working with children and helping other people that really interest me.”

She added, “I think it’s important for us to recognize that all of this stuff is fun, but you have to take time for you.”