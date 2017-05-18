Is Liev Schreiber Dating Gerard Butler’s Ex?

Does Liev Schreiber have a new lady in his life?

The actor was spotted out in Los Angeles Wednesday with Morgan Brown, an interior designer who dated actor Gerard Butler. Schreiber and Brown were observed on a cozy walk and in high spirits, walking with their arms around each other and laughing.

“They had a coffee date at Alfred on Melrose Place,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It was definitely romantic. They were laughing and walking with their arms around each other. They looked very happy.”

The two were dressed casually, with Schreiber wearing dark jeans, a t-shirt, bright yellow ball cap and a sweater tied around his waist. Brown wore a white shirt, light jeans and grey boots.

Schreiber recently split from actress Naomi Watts after 11 years together. The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to PEOPLE in late September 2016. Shreiber and Watts have remained friendly since their split, co-parenting their two children — Alexander (Sasha) Pete Schreiber, 9, and Samuel Kai Schreiber, 8.

“We’re parents together so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and we’re very close,” Schreiber previously said of their split. “Hopefully, that never changes and I don’t think it will.”

Meanwhile Morgan and her ex Butler, ended their relationship last November. They dated on and off for two years.

Schreiber most recently appeared in Chuck, a biopic of heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner in which he and Watts played husband and wife.