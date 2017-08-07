Liam Hemsworth Wears Mystery Band on Ring Finger — as Miley Cyrus Pens Sweet Post to the Actor

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are sparking marriage rumors — again.

If there’s one thing Cyrus and Hemsworth love most, it’s wearing jewelry on their ring fingers — much to the confusion of attentive fans. Thus, the Australian actor fueled rumors over the weekend by casually sporting what appeared to be a wedding band, TMZ reports.

Hemsworth, 27, was spotted hanging with Cyrus’ mother, Tish, over the weekend in Kentucky where he donned the thick, gold band, according to the publication.

Reps for each did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actor likely took a quick trip to the Cyrus estate in between filming his upcoming movie Isn’t it Romantic in New York City.

#thuglife A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old “Malibu” singer appears to be missing her fiancé. So, naturally, she took to Instagram with a sweet post for her love — featuring the couple’s pooch, Dora.

“We miss you @liamhemsworth ! ☀️ 💛☀️ 💛☀️ (Dora’s morning yawns are more like ROARS),” Cyrus wrote alongside a trio of photos of herself and Dora in bed.

Cyrus and Hemsworth aren’t strangers to the occasional romantic post. The stars’ respective Instagram accounts are riddled with sweet shots of each other.

Although the love birds have not made any announcements about the progress of their relationship, they seem to be in a good place following a rocky, on-again, off-again last few years.

Miley Cyrus’ New Song ‘Malibu’ Reveals How She and Fiancé Liam Hemsworth Had to ‘Refall in Love’

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

However, they reconnected in 2015, a source close to Cyrus told PEOPLE last summer. And despite a few question marks surrounding their reunion initially, the pair’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

Cyrus spoke of their time apart in an interview with Billboard, saying, “I needed to change so much.”

“And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”