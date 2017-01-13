13 Times Birthday Boy Liam Hemsworth Made the World a Hotter Place

Friday the 13th is notoriously unlucky, but seeing as the day marks Liam Hemsworth‘s 27th birthday, we’re feeling pretty #blessed about it.

Over the course of his acting career, Hemsworth has graced us with smoldering stares, gratuitous shirtlessness and, of course, high-quality performances. To ward off any bad luck, we’re remembering all the moments that Hemsworth’s hotness was almost – almost! – too much for us to physically bear.

1. When he made eating a sandwich sexier than we ever thought possible.

Our only question is: why is the sandwich so small? We hope he had more stashed somewhere.

2. When he was low-key a professional surfer.



If the whole acting thing doesn’t work out …

3. When he denied ever putting “shrimp on the barbie.”

We’re not sure how he managed to make this conversation sexy, but he did. He really did.

4. When his ugly Christmas sweater selfie with Miley Cyrus was the greatest present of all.

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

Fire.

5. When he threw it wayyyy back to the early days of his relationship with Cyrus.

Throwing it WAY back… what a 'blur.' #TBT A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Sep 8, 2016 at 8:00am PDT

The couple first met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song.

6. Really any time he had to wear one of these wacko dystopian bodysuits in The Hunger Games franchise.

We would fight alongside him any. day. of. the. week.

7. When he took off his shirt and stole our hearts.

We love it when celebs give back.

8. When he was the most beautiful merman in all the land.

"Merman" A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 26, 2015 at 10:52pm PST

Channing Tatum, don’t let us down.

9. When he said kissing Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games was “awkward,” and we were all, “We volunteer as tribute!!”

We’re here for you.

10. When his performance in the 2013 thriller Paranoia was … thrilling.

We can’t help but notice there’s a lot of extra space in that pool.

11. When even a whole lot of dirt and grime couldn’t obscure his hotness.

Perfection.

12. When he played “Slip and Flip” with Jimmy Fallon.

Despite the fact that there’s way too many clothes involved in the skit, we cherish Hemsworth’s willingness to look silly for the sake of the joke.

13. When the sight of him in a suit forced us to take a personal day off from work.

We needed time to process.