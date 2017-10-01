Leslie Jones is one of the biggest stars of Saturday Night Live, but that doesn’t mean she has stopped getting excited about meeting celebrities like Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jones shared two sweet selfies she snapped at the star-studded SNL afterparty with the famous couple — and she wasn’t afraid to admit how apprehensive she was to ask for pictures with them.

“I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just so f—ing beautiful!!” the 50-year-old actress captioned the selfie on Twitter. “Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!

“Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!” Jones wrote alongside a selfie with the rapper, who was the musical guest for the season 43 premiere.

Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!! pic.twitter.com/lFJIFPp6kE — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

Despite her admitted nervousness, this wasn’t the first time Jones shared a photo opportunity with the husband and wife duo.

The comedian shared multiple photos from the last time they all hung out — after the “Lemonade” singer’s sister Solange Knowles was a musical guest on SNL last year.

“Ok now y’all know I’m the s–t right!! Illuminati!!,” she wrote on Twitter along with a goofy shot of the three of them having drinks. “[Solange] killed it tonight!!”

Jones went on to share a less goofy photo from that night on Instagram — which she enthusiastically captioned, “Yuuuuuuuuup!!” — as well as a separate selfie featuring just her and JAY-Z.

“Yo, this is the one pic I wanted so bad,” she wrote.

Yuuuuuuuuup!! A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:53am PDT

Yo this is one pic I wanted very bad!! pic.twitter.com/NszvBGPpXc — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2016

Jones started working for SNL in 2014 as a staff writer and after making a few guest appearances on Weekend Update, she was promoted to a full-time cast member in November.

In July 2016, the Ghostbusters comedian made headlines after she found herself being targeted by Twitter trolls, many of whom were criticizing her appearance.

“I feel like I’m in a personal hell,” she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jones Calls Out Racist Internet Trolls on Twitter

In response to the hate, Twitter permanently suspended conservative writer and Breitbart.com tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who has been accused of leading a harassment campaign against her.

After leaving Twitter for a few days, Jones made her triumphant return so she could live tweet Game of Thrones.

“Welp…a bitch thought she could stay away. But who else is gonna live tweet Game of Thrones!!” she joked.