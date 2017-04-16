Guys’ Weekend Out! Orlando Bloom, Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio Take Coachella by Storm

Even underneath their hoods, Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom make a head-turning pair this weekend at Coachella.

On Friday, DiCaprio, 42, and Bloom, 40, each hit the VELOCITY BLACK x 1OAK/Up & Down Beach Club, where partygoers attending the bash snacked on Catch L.A. sushi and desserts, refueled with IV drips and massages, and even had the opportunity to jet-ski in the mega-mansion’s very own backyard lake.

“Orlando was really low-key at the party. He wasn’t flirting with any girls and was just wandering around with a guy friend,” said an onlooker about the newly single star, whose ex Katy Perry partied at the FUNBOY X Smashbox pool party just miles away. “Tobey [Maguire] hung out at a VIP table and later spent time with his BFF Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Bloom has also been “hanging out as more than friends” with Nina Dobrev, according to a source.

The Vampire Diaries star, 28, is also at the festival and the two both attended Saturday’s Neon Carnival. A source tells PEOPLE that Bloom, 40, was “all over” model Ashley Haas while Dobrev partied 15-feet away. However, the source said that it wasn’t a sign that Bloom was being rude to Dobrev but more just that things are very casual between them.

Another source reiterates that the two are “not exclusive” and that Bloom “doesn’t want a girlfriend and enjoys being single.”

“Orlando is doing great,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He is dating and having a good time. He has known Nina for a long time. They are having fun together.”