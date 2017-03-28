People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celebrity

It's Been Almost a Year! Inside Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal's Sweet, Globe-Trotting Romance — from Ibiza to St. Bart's

By @lekimble

Posted on

Primo Arol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal rang in her 25th birthday over the weekend with help from boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, marking the latest of sweet milestones in the couple’s romance.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Oscar-winning actor, 42, have mostly kept their relationship – which kicked off last summer and is going strong – out of the spotlight. But, as they approach the one-year mark, here’s a look back at everything we know that’s happened since they first linked up.

May 2016

DiCaprio and Agdal were first spotted together in May at Up & Down club in New York City. The actor arrived at the nightclub with Agdal and a group of friends, before partying the night away in the VIP section.

June 2016

The next month, the pair were spotted together on a weekend getaway in Montauk, New York.

During the trip, DiCaprio and Agdal were seen enjoying a few local hot spots together, including picking up breakfast at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels. They also visited the Montauk Point Lighthouse, according to Page Six.

July 2016

The Revenant star and the supermodel were merely a “fast fling” as of July, a source told PEOPLE after the duo vacationed together with friends on the private Bahamian island Over Yonder Cay.

Later that month, DiCaprio was photographed locking lips with Agdal as they lounged in the sand during a romantic beach day in Malibu, California.

AKM-GSI

“It was just the two of them at the beach,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They enjoyed the beach and had fun swimming. They also took a kayak out in the ocean.”

Near the end of July, the duo were spotted partying in Ibiza, Spain, with DiCaprio’s longtime pal Tobey Maguire and a yacht full of their closest friends.

August 2016

DiCaprio and Agdal were involved in a car accident in late August. Luckily, the Hamptons crash was minor, and a source quickly confirmed that both were “doing great” following the fender-bender.

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

September 2016

After lying low for a few weeks, DiCaprio and Agdal were spotted  on a romantic date at Gotham Bar and Grill in New York City’s Greenwich Village – and a source told PEOPLE that they couldn’t keep their hands off each another.

The insider said that the two dined at the restaurant with a small group around 9:30 p.m. and were seen “canoodling” at their table. “They were kissing,” the source revealed. “Like, right out in the open at the table.”

October 2016

By October, a source told PEOPLE that the coupled seemed “more serious.”

“Leo seems very into her,” the source said. “He constantly holds her hand and kisses her. Nina seems to enjoy Leo’s company too. She acts very giddy around him. She has great energy and seems to make Leo very happy.”

The source added, “Whenever they spend time together, Leo acts very happy. For Leo, Nina seems like a breath of fresh air.”

November 2016

When DiCaprio turned 42 in November, Agdal was on hand for a special trip to French Polynesia with him and his mother, Irmelin IndenbirkenPEOPLE confirmed.

The group – which also included film producer Mike Medavoy and his wife – stayed at The Brando on Tetiaroa, reported Page Six.

Later in November, Agdal and DiCaprio were seen spending Thanksgiving Eve together in Charleston, South Carolina.

The pair enjoyed lunch at popular eatery Butcher & Bee, and then were seen walking through downtown Charleston together.

December 2016

The jet-setting duo fled to warmer weather once again in the final month of 2016, traveling to Cancun with Lukas Haas and a mystery brunette.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

January 2017

DiCaprio and the model reunited at Jimmy Fallon’s private Golden Globes afterparty at L.A. hot spot Delilah in January – and weren’t shy about PDA.

“Leo was in a booth next to the deejay and basically gazing longingly into Nina’s eyes,” a partygoer told PEOPLE. “At one point, she leaned into him for a cuddle. They were very relaxed together.”

February 2017

Though DiCaprio flew solo at the Oscars on Feb. 26, he did meet up with his girlfriend at one of Hollywood’s exclusive afterparties later that night: a private bash hosted by Madonna and her manager.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that DiCaprio and Agdal were closer than ever.

March 2017

AKM-GSI; Inset: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Just this week, Agdal’s famous boyfriend jetted off with her to St. Bart’s to celebrate her birthday. There, they met up with Orlando Bloom and a group of friends including tech mogul Jim Clark’s model wife, Kristy Hinze-Clark.

The group spent time together on Clark’s yacht. “They are having fun,” and insider told PEOPLE.