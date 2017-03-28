It's Been Almost a Year! Inside Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal's Sweet, Globe-Trotting Romance — from Ibiza to St. Bart's

Nina Agdal rang in her 25th birthday over the weekend with help from boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, marking the latest of sweet milestones in the couple’s romance.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Oscar-winning actor, 42, have mostly kept their relationship – which kicked off last summer and is going strong – out of the spotlight. But, as they approach the one-year mark, here’s a look back at everything we know that’s happened since they first linked up.

May 2016

DiCaprio and Agdal were first spotted together in May at Up & Down club in New York City. The actor arrived at the nightclub with Agdal and a group of friends, before partying the night away in the VIP section.

June 2016

The next month, the pair were spotted together on a weekend getaway in Montauk, New York.

During the trip, DiCaprio and Agdal were seen enjoying a few local hot spots together, including picking up breakfast at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels. They also visited the Montauk Point Lighthouse, according to Page Six.

July 2016

The Revenant star and the supermodel were merely a “fast fling” as of July, a source told PEOPLE after the duo vacationed together with friends on the private Bahamian island Over Yonder Cay.

Later that month, DiCaprio was photographed locking lips with Agdal as they lounged in the sand during a romantic beach day in Malibu, California.

“It was just the two of them at the beach,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They enjoyed the beach and had fun swimming. They also took a kayak out in the ocean.”

Near the end of July, the duo were spotted partying in Ibiza, Spain, with DiCaprio’s longtime pal Tobey Maguire and a yacht full of their closest friends.

August 2016

DiCaprio and Agdal were involved in a car accident in late August. Luckily, the Hamptons crash was minor, and a source quickly confirmed that both were “doing great” following the fender-bender.

September 2016

After lying low for a few weeks, DiCaprio and Agdal were spotted on a romantic date at Gotham Bar and Grill in New York City’s Greenwich Village – and a source told PEOPLE that they couldn’t keep their hands off each another.

The insider said that the two dined at the restaurant with a small group around 9:30 p.m. and were seen “canoodling” at their table. “They were kissing,” the source revealed. “Like, right out in the open at the table.”

October 2016