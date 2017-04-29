Leonardo DiCaprio Meets with Indigenous Leaders for Climate March on Trump’s 100th Day in Office

Leonardo DiCaprio met with indigenous leaders and was spotted participating in the Climate March on Saturday in Washington D.C.

In a CNN video, DiCaprio stayed discreet in a cap and sunglasses, but his messaging was loud and clear: “Climate Change Is Real,” he wrote on a small sign in red and green. The march coincided with President Donald Trump‘s 100th day in office, a tenure dotted with a number of setbacks thus far.

“Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch,” DiCaprio, 42, also wrote on Twitter, accompanying his group photo.

The actor joined participants who were objecting Trump‘s rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things, according to the Associated Press. Organizers estimate 300 other protest marches will gather thousands of people across the country.

In 2016, the Best Actor recipient — who snagged the Oscar for his performance in The Revenant — used his time at the podium to draw attention to environmental activism.

“Making The Revenant was about man’s relationship with the natural world, a world that we collectively felt in 2015 as the hottest year in recorded history,” he said. “Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”

He continued: “We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters or the big corporations, but who speak all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people who will be most affected by this, for our children’s children and for those people out there who’s voices have be drowned out by the politics of greed.”