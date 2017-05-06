Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Incognito as He Supports Friend Sean Penn at Haiti Benefit

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted at a benefit for Haiti Takes Root — a 10-year long initiative dedicated to the reforestation and development of Haiti — alongside Sean Penn, who co-hosted the event at Sotheby’s New York on Friday.

Penn, 56, is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of J/P Haitian Relief Organization, the non-profit that put on the event, as well as ambassador-at-large for Haiti. The Revenant star has turned up to support Penn’s efforts for Haiti before, and he attended Penn’s Haiti Rising Gala in January, one day before the Golden Globes, which also brought out Diane Kruger and Nick Jonas.

In other activist efforts, DiCaprio, 42, met with indigenous leaders and was spotted participating in the Climate March last weekend in Washington D.C.

In a CNN video, DiCaprio stayed discreet in a cap and sunglasses, but his messaging was loud and clear: “Climate Change Is Real,” he wrote on a small sign in red and green.

The actor had joined participants who were objecting President Trump‘s rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things, according to the Associated Press. Organizers estimate 300 other protest marches will gathered thousands of people across the country last Saturday.

The march coincided with Trump‘s 100th day in office, a tenure that has been dotted with a number of setbacks thus far.