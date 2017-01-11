Lena Dunham Panicked and Momentarily Considered Becoming a 'Crystal Expert' After Wrapping Girls

After wrapping six seasons of Girls, Lena Dunham was understandably emotional. So much so, the star admits, that she briefly considered a career change.

“I had a psychotic moment where I was like, ‘I’m going to become a wildlife rehabilitator and a crystal expert,’ ” Dunham tells Nylon of ending the show she created in an exclusive sneak peek at the magazine’s February issue.

She adds, “My boyfriend [Jack Antonoff] was like, ‘No, you’re not.’ I’m like, ‘I’m going to rehabilitate squirrels and owls. And I’m going to educate myself so that I can do crystal healings.’ He was like ‘Good luck with that.’ ”

While Dunham, 30, opted not to switch occupations, instead focusing on her Lenny Letter newsletter and podcast, Women of the Hour, she admits that when the Girls finale airs this spring, “I’m probably going to have a nervous crying breakdown.”

A fervent Hillary Clinton supporter, Dunham the series’ final outing will tackle the current political climate, and admits, “It’s going to be interesting promoting this show right after Trump is inaugurated.”

“The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn’t be beloved by the incoming administration,” she says. “Hopefully it’ll bring up important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history — or it will.”

She tells Nylon, however, that she and her cast mates are ready for any feedback.

“The confluence, for me, of the show ending and this new era beginning in which I know that we as public women are going to have to fight harder than we ever have before, is a really interesting, complicated moment,” she says, adding, “I know I’m never going to have another work experience like this. Eight years of working on a project; it’s this living, breathing organism, but it’s also the luckiest thing.”

The February issue of Nylon hits newsstands on Tuesday, and Girls returns to HBO on Feb. 12.