Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner Vow to Keep Fighting for Women ‘Even If Those Women Don’t Share Our Values’

Lena Dunham plans to keep advocating for all women, regardless of their political leanings.

“We are still fighting for you as a group,” Dunham, 30, told PEOPLE at the Girls premiere on Thursday, in response to her TimesTalk quote about women with whom she disagrees.

“I think it’s really important that even though we live in a culture where obviously so many of us are so disappointed that 53% of white women voted for Donald Trump, I think you have to keep voting for the rights of people, no whether you agree or disagree with them,” the actress continued.

Concluding, “To me, a huge part of feminism is that even if those women don’t share our values, we’re still for them and we’re still fighting for a country where they’re safe.”

Girls‘ showrunner and close friend Jenni Konner added, “I can’t beat that, that’s perfect.”

Towards the end of her TimesTalk discussion on Wednesday, Dunham made a point to reach across the philosophical aisle to women who voted for Trump.

The 10-episode final season of Girls premieres Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.