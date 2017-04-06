Legendary Comedian Don Rickles Dies at 90

Don Rickles, who made his name as a devastating insult comic but endeared himself to a new generation of fans as Toy Story‘s Mr. Potato Head, has died at age 90.

The legendary comedian’s longtime representative Paul Shefrin tells PEOPLE in a statement: “Emmy-Award winning iconic comedian Don Rickles passed away at his home Los Angeles this morning (Thursday) as a result of kidney failure.”

“Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8. Rickles also had great success as an actor and best-selling author,” he continued. “He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, as well as their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed, and Rickles’ two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.”

Rickles, largely known as an insult comic, got his start in comedy performing in nightclubs before making his film debut in the 1958 drama Run Silent Run Deep. He went on to star in several more films, and became a regular on Dean Martin’s Celebrity Roasts.

Rickles frequently starred on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Late Show with David Letterman, and returned to The Tonight Show in 2015 to heckle current host Jimmy Fallon.

A slew of celebrities have taken to Twitter to share tributes.

“90 years with Don Rickles weren’t enough,” wrote Jimmy Kimmel. “One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already.”

Don Rickles has passed away.

“RIP Don Rickles, 90. One of the funniest men who ever lived,” wrote Piers Morgan.

Quite simply one of the funniest ever.

“I saw Don Rickles at the Daily Show once,” recalled John Hogdman. “He had no idea who I was. He looked at my face & said, ‘Stop worrying. It’s all going to be great.’ ”

According to Shefrin, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.