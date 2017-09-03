LeAnn Rimes Uses Her 35th Birthday to Help Raise Money for Hurricane Harvey Victims

LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 35th birthday surrounded by family and friends on Saturday.

Rimes celebrated her belated birthday (she actually turned 35 on Aug. 28) with husband and actor Eddie Cibrian, 43, her mother Belinda (who was also celebrating her birthday over the weekend), and other close family and friends at the TAO in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE.

The two-time Grammy Award winner had edamame, shisito peppers and crispy rice tuna for appetizers before taking in the family-style entrees like satay of chilean sea bass, mandarin orange chicken, miso roasted black cod, crunchy spicy yellowtail roll, spicy tuna rice crispy and salmon avocado.

At the end of the meal the restaurant surprised Rimes with their signature giant fortune cookie desert with “Happy Birthday Le and Belinda” spelled out in chocolate along with a birthday sparkler candle. Following the dinner, Rimes headed to No Vacancy in Hollywood for drinks with friends.

But instead of accepting presents, Rimes asked friends to donate to a YouCaring fundraiser that will go to rebuilding the La Vita Bella nursing home in Texas that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. (Patients at that facility were airlifted to safety after an image of the flooded home went viral on Twitter last weekend.) The fundraiser was set up by a friend of Rimes’ hairdresser whose grandmother stayed at La Vita Bella and was affected by the flooding.

“Everyone has seen coverage on Harvey and its effects to Texas and Louisiana,” Rimes said. “I was talking to my friend and hairstylist, who calls Houston home, about a devastating image that I came across and it so happens that the woman in the photo was his friend’s grandmother. So this year, instead of birthday gifts I ask you donate to his friend’s YouCaring account that will go directly to this nursing home and getting clean up/rebuild going as soon as possible. Thank you!”

When your friends know you REALLY WELL! 35 has been real!!!! I'm so grateful. #namasteat35 #happybirthday #bday #ilovemycrew @sweetnsaucyshop A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

In addition to charitable contributions, Rimes has also been busy with family, new music and a tour. In February, the singer released her 16th studio album, Remnants. Since marrying Cibrian in 2011, Rimes has become a stepmom to her husband’s boys — Mason, 13, and Jake, 9. Back in February, Rimes told PEOPLE that she has considered adding more children to her family.

These 3 have my ❤️ forever! They light up my world with love and laughter. #family #stepmom #hubby #stepsons #love #vegas #boys A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

“Yeah,” Rimes said. “I’ve said it a million times, so it’s the same answer! But I’m so busy right now with this [album and tour], and I would want to 100-percent give my focus to that. I’m in such a good place, and I’m growing and learning every day.”

Rimes has been in showbiz for more than 20 years, rising to fame at the age of 13 with her cover of the Bill Mack song “Blue.” In 1997, she made history, becoming both the youngest-ever Grammy winner, as well as the first-ever country star to take home the best new artist title.