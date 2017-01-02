Happy New Year! Lea Michele Rings in 2017 by Posing Nude

Lea Michele is fully embracing 2017!

To ring in the new year, the Scream Queens actress took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the holiday. But while many commemorated their Jan. 1 celebrations with snaps from glitter and champagne-filled evenings, Michele opted to pose in her birthday suit.

In the social media shot, a naked Michele, 30, sat on a white wall with her face up to the sky, her long hair flowing over her back and a leaf emoji covering her derriere.

“Loving you so far 2017,” she captioned the shot.

And while the former Glee star is looking forward to the new year, she took time to reflect on the past year.

“2016 was a great year full of many new adventures! Can’t wait to share all that’s to come in 2017! Wishing all of you a happy and healthy New Year!” she captioned a video slideshow also shared to Instagram on Sunday.

Just weeks shy of ringing in the new year — when many look to Jan. 1 with the goal of getting fit — the actress revealed to PEOPLE what keeps her motivated to stay healthy.

“Knowing that I can eat whatever I want afterward always makes me feel good!” she told PEOPLE at the AeriREAL pop-up shop in New York. “I need a goal at the end of anything that I do.” When pushing through a workout, Michele reminds herself that “at the end, there’s this great place that I’m going to get the most delicious salad or sushi!”