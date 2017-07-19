People

Lea Michele Is Dating Longtime Friend and Clothing Company President Zandy Reich

Lea Michele has a new man in her life — sort of.

The singer and actress, 30, is dating her longtime friend Zandy Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Michele — who is starring in ABC’s new comedy The Mayor — was spotted holding hands with Reich in New York City on Tuesday after the duo grabbed lunch together. Reich is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and was previously the head of business development for clothing brand Theory.

“They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years,” says the source. “Things turned romantic recently and they’re dating now.”

It’s been a busy year for the star, who released her new albumPlacesin April and is gearing up to promote her new TV show.

“[My] first record had a little bit of heaviness to it and was obviously more of a pop-heavy rock,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year about her growth as an artist. “For this one, I really just kind of went back to my roots and the music I grew up listening to. Where I’m at in my life right now, which is in a really happy, positive and inspired place, I wanted all of that to really reflect in my music.”