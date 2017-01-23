Feeling Nostalgic: Lea Michele Cuddles with Late Love Cory Monteith in Mysterious New Photo

Lea Michele is missing her late beau, Cory Monteith.

On Monday, the Scream Queens actress shared a mysterious new throwback photo to Instagram and Twitter of herself cuddled up on Monteith’s chest in 2012.

Although the photo has no caption, the Polaroid picture of the duo reads “Bleeker St.” and “2012,” which was a year prior to the late actor’s death.

Michele, 30, and Monteith starred together on Fox’s Glee and dated for more than year before the actor was found dead at the age of 31 in a Vancouver hotel room on July 13, 2013.

Just days after being found dead, authorities told PEOPLE that the Canadian native — who completed a month-long stint in a treatment facility for substance addiction in April 2013 — died of a “mixed drug toxicity” of heroin and alcohol.

“At this point there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Monteith’s death was anything other than a most-tragic accident,” the BC Coroners Service says in a statement released Tuesday. Police spokesman Constable Brian Montague said, “There was evidence in the room that was consistent with a drug overdose.”

Although Michele and Monteith hadn’t been photographed together in the days leading up to the time of his death, a source close to the actress told PEOPLE, “They were happy and very in love.”

In September 2012, Michele gushed about her costar–turned–boyfriend. “I love working with Cory, I always have,” Michele told PEOPLE at Glee’s season 4 premiere. “He really, really inspires me, and he motivates me and I think he’s just so talented.”