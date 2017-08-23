Laverne Cox is going from super-fan to creative collaborator.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the Emmy-nominated Orange Is the New Black star revealed she’s working with Beyoncé, one of her favorite entertainers, on a new project.

Cox didn’t disclose any details about the project, and at times seemed as though she could hardly believe it. Asked how the project came about, she said, “I have no idea, to be perfectly honest. I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and let them work with her? It’s pretty amazing.”

In a follow-up tweet, Cox teased that further details would be available Sept. 6. A representative for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Cox and Beyoncé met for the first time at the Grammys in February, where the former presented and the latter performed. During a commercial break, Cox made eye contact with the then-pregnant pop diva, who expressed mutual admiration.

RELATED VIDEO: From Obituaries to Beyonce, How Americans Fell In Love With Lemonade

“She got up for me!” Cox recalled to Access Hollywood. “Beyoncé stood up for me and said just the loveliest things. She had seen my Lip Sync Battle performance [in which Cox channeled Destiny’s Child], she just knew that I was a huge fan, I guess people had been telling her.”

Taking a moment to gather herself, Cox added, “She’s a queen.”

Watch the interview above for more.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com