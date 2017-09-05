People

Laverne Cox Celebrates Beyoncé's Birthday in a Bikini: 'No Filter, No Photoshop'

#HappyBirthdayBeyonce #happylaborday #TransIsBeautiful #beyday

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Happy birthday, Beyoncé!

To celebrate the icon’s 36th birthday on Monday, as any self-respecting superfan does, Laverne Cox danced around to “Love on Top” in a hot tub, showing off her fit figure in a black bikini.

The Orange Is the New Black star captioned the Instagram post with a series of hashtags: “#HappyBirthdayBeyonce #happylaborday #TransIsBeautiful #beyday.”

Cox, 45, also shared a photo of herself striking a very Bey-inspired pose, rocking oversized sunglasses and tumbling, beachy waves.

“#TransIsBeautiful,” she captioned the post. “#nofilter #nophotoshop.”

#HappyLabor #TransIsBeautiful #nofilter #nophotoshop

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

#slowmotion #TransIsBeautiful #nolabor #beyday video by @onlysaro

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Cox and Beyoncé are working on a new, top-secret project together, which Cox revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood last month. The actress didn’t disclose any details about the project, but in a follow-up tweet, Cox teased that further details will be available Wednesday.

Asked how the project came about, she admitted she wasn’t entirely sure.

“I have no idea, to be perfectly honest,” she said. “I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and let them work with her? It’s pretty amazing.”