Laverne Cox on Meeting Cardi B and Offset at Fashion Week: 'I Look Over and He's Smoking a Blunt!'

Shelby Reitman
February 28, 2018 01:55 PM

Cardi B made Fashion Week headlines after posing with Anna Wintour at the Alexander Wang show in New York. But cameras didn’t capture another one of her most major fashion week moments — which may be a good thing, as it’s probably against N.Y.C. fire code.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox got real about her encounter with the 25-year-old chart-topper at New York Fashion Week.

“I can’t imagine being as famous as she is right now,” said Cox about the Bodak Yellow rapper.

RELATED PHOTOS: See every can’t-miss photo from fashion week!

The transgender activist was sitting front row at Prabal Gurung next to Cardi B and her fiancé Offset when Offset decided to light up in the middle of the show.

“All of the sudden I see smoke in the air and I smell weed,” said Cox at a Macy’s event on Feb. 22 in New York City.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I look over and Offset, Cardi’s fiancé, has lit a blunt,” said Cox. “He’s smoking a blunt front row at New York Fashion Week! I was like, ‘That is very rock n’ roll and that is awesome.’ Legalization, right? I told you the full tea — Cardi, I hope you don’t mind!”

She can rest easy — Cardi has made it very clear she doesn’t mind any of the rumors as long as she and her Migos rapper fiancé are happy.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now