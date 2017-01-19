Laurie Hernandez may have poise on the balance beam, but she could barely contain her excitement while opening an envelope at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The nerves all came when the 16-year-old and some of her fellow U.S. women’s gymnastics “Final Five” team members presented the award for best female video at the VMAs in August.

“We had some amazing nominees and we weren’t sure who we were going to get, but when we opened the card and we all read ‘Beyoncé’ it wasn’t just, like, ‘And the winner is Beyoncé.’ It was, like, ‘And the winner is BEYONCÉ,’ ” the Olympian — who is featured in the current issue of PEOPLE — said on PEOPLE Now Wednesday.

“We were freaking out because we were like, ‘Oh, she’s actually going to come on stage now,’ ” continued Hernandez, whose memoir, I Got This, is slated to be released Jan. 24. “And then she came up, she hugged all of us and we were all looking at each other, like, ‘This is Beyoncé!!!’ ”

The gymnast also opened up about meeting Kanye West at the awards show — and says he was less intimidating than she thought he would be

“I got him to smile and that’s really good luck,” she said, and also talked about meeting West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, along with her Final Five teammate Simone Biles

The teen even (shyly) revealed her celebrity crush.

“I don’t know,” she said in a quiet voice. “Maybe Dave Franco?”