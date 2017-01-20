DWTS Winner Laurie Hernandez: I'm a 'Big Crier' But My Family Helps Me Through 'Rough Points'

Laurie Hernandez earned the nickname “The Human Emoji” because of her effervescent attitude, but the Olympian and Dancing with the Stars champ admits she’s far from ever-smiling.

“I’m a big crier,” Hernandez, 16, says in the current issue of PEOPLE of how she can react when a competition does not go well.

The gymnast fondly remembers how her family — including dad Anthony, a court clerk, mom Wanda, a social worker, and older siblings Jelysa and Marcus — rallied around her after she placed second-to-last at her first national competition when she was 12.

“Even when I didn’t believe in myself, my family did,” says Hernandez, whose memoir I Got This is slated to debut Jan. 24. “They remind me that you have to go through those rough points before you sprout into the person you’re supposed to be.”

But there is one thing Hernandez says she won’t ever cry about: her hectic schedule.

“Some days I’m like, ‘Oh, man. Another day of doing this?’ ” says the teen, who is currently on the Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour. “But then my brain switches to, ‘Look what you’re doing! You’re never going to do this again.’ [Then] I’m ready for the day and giddy walking out the door.”