THE INTRODUCTION

Scruggs, a fashion blogger, found herself in the news in December 2011 after a plane propeller accident robbed her of her left eye and arm. The incident left her insecure about love. “I wondered if men would ever find me attractive again,” says Scruggs, who appears on People Icons: Heroes & Survivors, airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. But she made a miraculous recovery, and her journey gained national attention — including an interview on E! News in 2013. After meeting Giuliana Rancic during the show, Rancic told her she thought Scruggs should meet her co-worker, Jason Kennedy. "I didn’t know who he was. But she told me that he had this amazing Bible study in Los Angeles and had great friends," Scruggs told PEOPLE. "She texted Jason and asked if he was going to be on set. When I was asking Giuliana about places to go hiking, she told me, 'Just ask Jason places to go. He hikes all the time.' " When he showed up to set, she did ask, and Kennedy gave her a few suggestions — plus his number.