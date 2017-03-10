Celebrity
From Meet-Cute to Married: Lauren Scruggs & Jason Kennedy's Love Story
After an unexpected accident left her without her left arm and eye, Lauren Scruggs wasn’t sure she’d ever find love. Then she met Jason Kennedy
Posted on
More
1 of 6
THE INTRODUCTION
Scruggs, a fashion blogger, found herself in the news in December 2011 after a plane propeller accident robbed her of her left eye and arm. The incident left her insecure about love. “I wondered if men would ever find me attractive again,” says Scruggs, who appears on People Icons: Heroes & Survivors, airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. But she made a miraculous recovery, and her journey gained national attention — including an interview on E! News in 2013. After meeting Giuliana Rancic during the show, Rancic told her she thought Scruggs should meet her co-worker, Jason Kennedy. "I didn’t know who he was. But she told me that he had this amazing Bible study in Los Angeles and had great friends," Scruggs told PEOPLE. "She texted Jason and asked if he was going to be on set. When I was asking Giuliana about places to go hiking, she told me, 'Just ask Jason places to go. He hikes all the time.' " When he showed up to set, she did ask, and Kennedy gave her a few suggestions — plus his number.
2 of 6
THE FIRST DATE
Along with his number, Kennedy told Scruggs that he'd love to come hike with her the next day. So Scruggs, Kennedy and Scruggs' mother went for a hike in Los Angeles. The connection, Scruggs later said, was instant. "It was such a fun hike," Scruggs recalled. "We had the best conversation. It was funny, because Giuliana was saying, 'I feel like you two would be so good together.' And [after meeting him], I thought, ‘I think you might be right.' "
3 of 6
THE LONG DISTANCE
However, there was one roadblock on the way to love for the couple: Scruggs lived in Dallas, while Kennedy's E! News job kept him in L.A. But they made the miles seem short with regular visits, as well as trips to locales like Italy and Mexico. “We see each other pretty frequently," Kennedy told PEOPLE in September 2013. "She was here last weekend, the weekend before. I’m going to be in Dallas with her next weekend. So it’s going great. She’s amazing.”
4 of 6
THE ENGAGEMENT
Things were so amazing, in fact, that Kennedy just couldn't wait to propose — he popped the question in May 2014, less than one year after they first started seeing each other. Scruggs thought she was impossible to surprise, but Kennedy managed to pull it off. He lined her Dallas apartment with white tulips, which led to her balcony. On the ground outside, Kennedy had written, "Will you marry me?" in candles. “I walked onto the balcony and saw the candles,” she told PEOPLE of the proposal. “He said, ‘I have a question to ask you, can you come down here?' I was just seriously shocked."
5 of 6
THE WEDDING
They couldn't wait get married, either, tying the knot in December 2014 in Dallas. The day had its issues: Kennedy's mother fell and dislocated her hip just hours before the wedding, and almost didn't make it to watch her son say his vows. Luckily, she was able to attend (albeit, in a wheelchair). The couple danced the night away and enjoyed their time together. “Jason has completely changed my life, and I could not be more thankful for who he is and how he loves me," Scruggs said. "I can’t wait to spend forever with him."
6 of 6
THE MARRIAGE
After the wedding, Lauren moved to California, where the two bought a house together. Just after they said "I do," the couple said they were waiting on kids. “We’re already getting pressure from the in-laws!” Kennedy said. “For now we just want to enjoy being newlyweds and traveling and exploring a bit.” And the newlywed feeling has yet to go away. "I like being married. I like coming home to somebody at the house. I wish everybody could experience that," Kennedy said just after the couple's first anniversary. "I hope they do in their life because it’s the best feeling, honestly."
See Also
More
More
FULL EPISODE | People Now Friday March 10, 2017
AnnaLynne McCord Admits She Self-Harmed and Was ‘Suicidal’ After Being Raped By a Friend in Her Own Home
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Have Sweet PDA-Filled Date Night at SXSW
10 Best Celebrity Quotes This Week