The Stars of The Hills: Where Are They Now?
From Lauren Conrad and Heidi Pratt to Kristin Cavallari and Jason Wahler, find out where the MTV stars are now
By People Staff
Updated
LAUREN CONRAD
Wedding bells rang for L.C. when she tied the knot with law school grad William Tell – whom she began dating in 2012 – on Sept. 13, 2014. "Everyone is so happy for her. He's such a great guy," a source told PEOPLE after the engagement. "They are perfect for each other!" On New Year's Day 2017, the two delighted fans with even bigger news: they're expecting their first child together.
HEIDI MONTAG & SPENCER PRATT
Speidi's still going strong! Seven years after they wed on The Hills, Montag and Pratt survived a rough patch in which she briefly contemplated divorce, and renewed their vows in 2010. Though they've lost their reality fortune, the couple is looking ahead: in April 2017, they announced that they're pregnant, too.
WHITNEY PORT
Conrad's not the only one who recently walked down the aisle: Her former Teen Vogue officemate Port married Tim Rosenman, who worked as an associate producer for her two-seasons-spanning spinoff series, The City, on Nov. 7, 2015. The couple began dating in 2012 after Port split from fellow MTV star Ben Nemetin. On Feb. 9, 2017, she took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant, writing an accompanying blog post sharing her shock and excitement.
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
She romanced frenemy Conrad's beaus on the show, but in real life, Cavallari tied the knot with Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in June 2013. "It was absolutely perfect," she gushed of her big day, which came 10 months after the arrival of son Camden. In May 2014, the family grew again when son Jaxon was born, and in November 2015, Cavallari welcomed her third child, a daughter, Saylor James.
JASON WAHLER
Conrad's most infamous onscreen ex also took the plunge – the same weekend she got engaged. Wahler married model Ashley Slack on Oct. 12, 2013, at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. The pair had been engaged since late 2012. In February 2017, they announced they're expecting their fist child, adding to The Hills baby boom.
AUDRINA PATRIDGE
It's hard to imagine a dating life after Justin Bobby, but for Patridge, that meant returning to the arms of on-and-off boyfriend Corey Bohan. The brunette beauty and the BMX rider publicly split on her 2011 VH1 reality show, only to eventually reunite – then split again that July. Any rough patch is long behind them: Bohan put a ring on it in November 2015, and the two welcomed their first child, daughter Kirra Max, in June 2016, before tying the knot that November.
BRODY JENNER
After splitting from Avril Lavigne and then from model Bryana Holly, Jenner began dating another hot blonde, model Kaitlynn Carter. He debuted their relationship on Instagram in May 2014 and took her as his date to Reggie Bush's wedding in San Diego that July. Quite the indicator, because this was the real thing for the notorious playboy: He proposed to Carter in May 2016.
