Lauren Bushnell Makes It Instagram Official with New Boyfriend 3 Months After Split from Ben Higgins

Lauren Bushnell has officially moved on.

The former Bachelor star shared a photo of herself with new boyfriend Devin Antin on Saturday with the caption, “Dibs” — making their relationship Instagram official.

The pair appeared happy while holding their arms around each other, with Bushnell wearing a long, flowing red dress and Antin looking dapper in a blue suit.

Bushnell, 27, also posted a cute moment between the two on her Instagram story, smiling at the camera before leaning over to Antin, 28, for a kiss.

The Sparkle in Her Eye blogger split from previous boyfriend and The Bachelor star Ben Higgins in May giving an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about their separation.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the statement read. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Bushnell first introduced Antin to her followers on Instagram in early August while the two were on vacation. She made the intro in her Instagram Stories with a heartfelt quote — followed by a sweet picture of Antin holding her hand, which she captioned, “OK CUTIE.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Bushnell Has New Boyfriend Two Months After Split From Ex-Fiancé Ben Higgins: Report

A source told PEOPLE in mid-July that Bushnell and real estate investor Antin had been “officially dating for a few weeks.”

“They met two years ago when Lauren was living in Marina Del Rey before The Bachelor, and became friends,” said the source. “They reconnected as friends when she moved back to Los Angeles, and then a relationship developed from there.”

The source said Bushnell and Higgins, 29, “are still on good terms.”