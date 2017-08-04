'OK Cutie!' Lauren Bushnell Introduces Her New Boyfriend on Instagram — See the Sweet Pic!

Lauren Bushnell has a new love in her life — and she’s not afraid to show him off.

The reality star, who split from The Bachelor‘s Ben Higgins in May, was recently on vacation with her new boyfriend, Devin Antin. On Friday, she took to social media to share a heartfelt quote — followed by a sweet picture of Antin holding her hand, which she captioned: “OK CUTIE.”

“You can’t always wait for the perfect time,” reads the quote. “Sometimes, you have to dare to do it because life is too short to wonder what could have been.”

A source told PEOPLE in mid-July that Bushnell, 27, and real estate investor Antin, 28, had been “officially dating for a few weeks.”

“They met two years ago when Lauren was living in Marina Del Rey before The Bachelor, and became friends,” said the source. “They reconnected as friends when she moved back to Los Angeles, and then a relationship developed from there.”

The source said Bushnell and Higgins, 29, “are still on good terms.”

Bushnell and Higgins previously announced their split exclusively to PEOPLE with a joint statement on May 15.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” they said. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

In June, Bushnell opened up to PEOPLE about the former couple’s mutual decision to call of their engagement after over a year together, admitting that “there just wasn’t that joy that should be there and that was there at the beginning.”

“It just slowly faded until the point it just wasn’t there anymore,” she said. “I don’t why, but it just wasn’t. At that point, we were at a crossroads. We needed to make a decision.”

“At the end of the day, there was a lot of hurt and pain,” she added. “It was a rocky road from the start. It just didn’t feel right anymore.”

Higgins, meanwhile, recently opened up about the breakup on his and Ashley Iaconetti’s iHeartRadio show Almost Famous, admitting that he while he’s not ready to start dating just yet, he does get “tempted” by the thought of a new relationship.

“I desire commitment and I desire to emotionally attach myself to somebody,” he said. “[But] I am forcing myself to get to know myself better, to find myself a little bit, to figure out who I am now. Once I do that — I don’t know when that is — hopefully I’ll have somebody then in my life who will tell me they love me and I’ll know it.”