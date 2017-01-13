Lamar Odom on Ex Khloé Kardashian: 'I Want My Wife Back'

Lamar Odom wants his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian back.

The former NBA player, whose divorce from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was finalized in December, recently completed a month-long stint in rehab. In a newly released promo for The Doctors, the athlete is opening up about his life post-treatment — and admits that he’s hopeful Kardashian will be a part of his future.

“Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” host Dr. Travis Stork asks Odom in the clip, which dropped not long after Kardashian’s Revenge Body premiered on E!

After a brief pause, Odom, 37 candidly reveals, “Umm, honestly, I want my wife back.”

Odom and Kardashian, 32, tied the knot on national TV in September 2009, but the marriage fell apart after the former NBA star’s cheating scandal and drug relapse. Kardashian went on to file for divorce a first time in 2013, though the stars didn’t officially sign divorce papers until July 2015. A few months later, Kardashian called off their divorce following Odom’s near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Kardashian reinitiated divorce proceedings in May, and the pair’s marriage was legally terminated in December, the same week Odom checked into rehab. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian and Odom’s marriage officially ended Dec. 17; on that date, their marriage was legally terminated and both parties were restored to status of “single persons.”

But while Odom is optimistic about the exes reuniting, Kardashian is in a serious relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson — and gushed about her new boyfriend on James Corden’s Late Late Show on Wednesday. “It’s going good,” she told the host about Thompson, 25. “We use the L word!”

After completing the rehab facility’s substance abuse program, a source previously told PEOPLE that “[Lamar is] doing great and he’s happy. He’s heading home to LA. He has the support of friends and family and his kids visited him last week.”

And although Odom no longer appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, his days on reality television are not over. A source previously revealed to PEOPLE that the former NBA player has a deal to star in a new reality series — which has not yet filmed — set for airing sometime in 2017.

“The show will be about his life, recovery — all about him,” the source said about the new series.

The Doctors‘ exclusive interview with Odom airs Tuesday, Jan. 17 (check local listings).