'If Lamar Odom Doesn't Give 100 Percent ... He Is More Likely to Fail,' Says The Doctors' Travis Stork

Lamar Odom is still on the road to recovery after his near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

The former NBA star recently gave his first sit-down interview since the incident with The Doctors‘ Travis Stork — right before he checked himself into a 30-day rehab program. Now Stork tells PEOPLE Now that he’s rooting for Odom.

“By all reports he’s doing well, but … I’m letting him have his privacy,” says Stork of Khloé Kardashian‘s 37-year-old ex-husband, who has not yet completed treatment and is scheduled to sit down with Stork again following his discharge.

“He can tell the world what he wants to tell them via Instagram and whatnot but once he’s out, we’ll really delve into what this time in treatment was like,” Stork continues. “Because the truth is, when you’re in treatment, while you’re in the midst of treatment, it doesn’t mean you’re well. It doesn’t mean you’re there.”

Odom, who has struggled with substance abuse over the years, was hospitalized after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in October 2015.

“You’re never really done when you’re dealing with abuse or addiction — it’s something you’ll deal with your whole life,” says Stork. “But if you don’t give 100 percent of your effort — if Lamar doesn’t give 100 percent of what he has to this, then he’s more likely to fail. So that’s really our focus.”

Stork says his No. 1 goal when he sits down with Odom again will be to discuss the former athlete’s plans for the future.

“At this stage, we’ve talked so much about the past. I think the main question — and I will press him on this — is what’s he doing to do going forward?” says Stork. “This involves all elements of his life. Because the [worst] thing that he can do is fall back into the trap where he’s surrounded by all these people but he’s alone and dealing with demons and I’d be very interested to see what he has as his game plan to stay sober going forward and just to stay healthy emotionally and physically.”

“It’s not just about that time in treatment — it’s about: ‘Okay, what am I going to do once I’m out?’ ” he continues. “So I’m going to focus on that because I want to challenge Lamar.”

A source also recently told PEOPLE that Odom is planning on filming a reality show about his road to recovery — and Stork says that’s fine, as long as he can handle it.

“The spotlight can be either good or bad, and if Lamar can share his story of recovery in a positive way that’s good for him and good for his family, then do it,” he says. “If that’s not the case, then no. I think with Lamar, [the focus] has to be [about] his health and his wellbeing and his family. If there is an element of a reality show woven into that, that’s his choice — it just needs to be done in a way that’s authentic to him. And if that is the case and other people can learn from it and it helps him, then who are we to judge?”

Ultimately, Stork just wants the best for the embattled star.

“I’m a champion for Lamar,” he says. “I want him to do well because he’s a good person and he’s got a really good heart. And you can tell the way he treats others — his mom told him to treat everyone nicely, and that’s exactly what he does.”