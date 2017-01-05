Lamar Odom Is ‘Happy and Doing Great’ as He Leaves Rehab Stint: Source

Lamar Odom is checking out of rehab, PEOPLE has learned.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star has finished his month-long stint at a Los Angeles rehabilitation center and will be leaving on Thursday, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“Lamar is leaving rehab today,” says the insider. “He’s doing great and he’s happy. He’s heading home to LA. He has the support of friends and family and his kids visited him last week.”

In his first photo since leaving rehab, Odom, who sat down for an on-camera interview with The Doctors to discuss his decision prior to entering the facility, is seen smiling.

RELATED VIDEO Dr. Travis Stork on Lamar Odom’s Recovery: ‘If Lamar Doesn’t Give 100 Percent … He Is More Likely to Fail’

Odom checked into the facility in early December where he took part in a substance abuse program. At the time, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the 37-year-old was in fact clean, but wanted to take additional measures to get his health back on track.

“He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from Khloé [Kardashian] being finalized and the holidays coming up, he doesn’t want to slip up. He’s trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better,” the insider said at the time. “His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s Divorce Officially Finalized

Odom and Kardashian, 32, had tied the knot on national TV in September 2009, but the marriage fell apart after the former NBA star’s cheating scandal and drug relapse. Kardashian went on to file for divorce a first time, in 2013, though the stars didn’t officially signed divorce papers until July 2015. A few months later, Kardashian called off their divorce following Odom’s near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Kardashian reinitiated divorce proceedings in May, and the pair’s marriage was legally terminated in December, the same week Odom checked into rehab.

Odom will also film a follow-up interview with The Doctors that will air in January.