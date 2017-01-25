Lamar Odom Is Working on a ‘Revenge Body’ of His Own

Lamar Odom is getting back into the swing of things.

The former basketball star shared an uplifting photo on Instagram Tuesday, in which he is seen lifting a medicine ball.

“Feels good getting back in the gym,” he wrote. “Thanks @jusjackieb #beastatplaysport.”

The 37-year-old is getting back into shape after a near-fatal overdose in October 2015. Odom recently completed a 30-day rehab program and sat down with Dr. Travis Stork of The Doctors to discuss his addiction and his plans to move forward with his life.

The father-of-three recalled his disbelief when he woke up in a hospital bed.

“It’s crazy because that night, I didn’t do any coke or anything like that,” he says during the interview. “So I was kinda confused too about how I got like that. I didn’t know until Khloé had told me that I was in a coma. I couldn’t even speak at the time. I couldn’t talk. So I was scared.”

He admits, “I wasn’t in a good place mentally before the incident happened. My wife at the time, we were going through some things. And I was in a dark place.”

Besides publicly admitting he was not in a good place, the athlete was also honest about his feelings for his ex, saying, “I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a happy, healthy life.”

The former couple tied the knot in September 2009, but things took a turn for the worse after Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, but called it off following Odom’s overdose incident. On Dec. 17, Odom’s divorce to Khloé Kardashian was finalized after a seemingly endless back-and-forth.

“When you’re doing drugs, you become distant to everything,” he continues. “Even your feelings, you become numb to everything. Just to reinstate what we had as a family, it was important to me. Khloé is important to me. She’s been through all this with me. She stood by my side. I just want to repay her.”

After publicly apologizing to Kardashian and his family for “all that wasted time” they spent in his addiction, Odom walked away from treatment with the most valuable lesson at hand.

“The most important thing I took away from [rehab] is that I’m stronger than I give myself credit for being,” he said.