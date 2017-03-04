Is That You, Khloé? Lamar Odom Has Fans Seeing Double While Hanging with Kardashian Lookalike

Lamar Odom had fans seeing double when he was photographed walking the streets of Beverly Hills, California, on Friday with friends — including a mysterious blonde who looked a lot like the his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

The 37-year-old retired basketball player wore a pair of dark jeans, a short-sleeve red hoodie and a Chicago Bulls cap.

Odom has been rebuilding his life after a near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

He and Kardsahian tied the knot in September 2009, but things took a turn for the worse after Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, but called it off following Odom’s overdose incident. On Dec. 17, Odom’s divorce to Khloé Kardashian was finalized.

Since their split, Kardashian worked on her revenge body – dropping the pounds and beginning a romantic relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Odom’s been working on a revenge body of his own, getting back into shape after recently completing a 30-day rehab program.

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Travis Stork on Lamar Odom’s Recovery: ‘If Lamar Doesn’t Give 100%…He Is More Likely to Fail’

He sat down with Dr. Travis Stork of The Doctors after rehab to discuss his addiction and his plans to move forward with his life. There, the father-of-three got honest about his feelings for his ex — admitting, “I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a happy, healthy life.”

“When you’re doing drugs, you become distant to everything,” he continued. “Even your feelings, you become numb to everything. Just to reinstate what we had as a family, it was important to me. Khloé is important to me. She’s been through all this with me. She stood by my side. I just want to repay her.”

After publicly apologizing to Kardashian and his family for “all that wasted time” they spent in his addiction, Odom walked away from treatment with the most valuable lesson at hand.

“The most important thing I took away from [rehab] is that I’m stronger than I give myself credit for being,” he said.