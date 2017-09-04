Labor Day Loving! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spend Holiday Weekend Together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom look like they’re heating up their on-and-off romance again.

Perry, 32, and Bloom, 40, who split up seven months ago, reunited over Labor Day weekend with a trip to a Santa Barbara, Calif. luxury hotel. The pair showed off their toned bodies as they hit the beach to go paddleboarding on Saturday in photos posted on the site Celebrity WotNot.

The two were also spotted together last month at an Ed Sheeran concert last month before heading out together on Bloom’s motorcycle. A source told PEOPLE the two had kept in touch after their breakup, and Perry commented on the outing while promoting her new album.

“Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life,” she told The Morning Mashup, a SiriusXM Hits 1 program. “It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

Bloom also spent time with his 6-year-old son Flynn over Labor Day weekend at a carnival in Malibu. He posted a picture on Instagram of his son on a ride.

Perry and Bloom split in February 2017 after 10 months of dating.