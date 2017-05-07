La La Anthony: ‘My Family and God’ Are ‘My Strength’ Following Split from Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony has had a busy few weeks. She was a smash at the Met Gala last Monday, and on Saturday night, she played co-host with Anthony Anderson at the taping of VH1’s 2nd Annual Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms.

But some of the biggest news in La La’s life came a few weeks ago when it was revealed that she had she separated from her NBA-star husband Carmelo Anthony.

La La, 37, walked the carpet at the VH1 event with her mom and 10-year-old son Kiyan, telling reporters where she finds her strength these days.

“My family. My family is my strength,” the former MTV host said. “My family and God is my strength. That’s where I’ve always found my strength my entire life, so now would be no different.”

La La took the opportunity to share some recent milestones about her son, explaining that, “He’s an amazing basketball player, amazing student and an amazing person.”

“That’s what means the most to me, is just being humble and a good, good person with a good heart, and that’s what he is,” the proud mom says.

One person who imparted some great lessons on the star when it comes to allowing her son to be his true self? Her own mother.

“My mom just always taught me to let people live, let people be who they are without restrictions, without limitations,” La La says. “I think that’s why I was able to go so far in my life and career — because my mom always supported me, even when I had the craziest ideas ever. So I definitely would do the same with him, and just support him in whatever he wants to do.”

La La doesn’t appear to bedwelling on her split from Carmelo, 32, and was in an upbeat mood at Saturday’s event, seeming excited when asked about her plans for Mother’s Day.

“I just want to be with my mom and my son, and just kind of keep it low key: watch movies, eat good food, listen to music,” shares the Unforgettable actress. “It’s all about just being around family for us.”

And Kiyan seems happy to do just that for Mother’s Day. When asked to describe his mom, he answers, “[She’s] amazing.”