Kym Johnson-Herjavec Reveals How Husband Robert Made Her Laugh So Hard She Cried

It’s safe to say that married life is treating Kym and Robert Herjavec quite well.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with Kym, and the former Dancing with the Stars pro — who just celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with Robert — revealed that the flame between the two is more alive than ever. In fact, when they took a trip to Europe to celebrate their anniversary, the Shark Tank star made her laugh so hard that she cried.

“My husband decided to jump off a boat and did a flip — he landed on his ribs,” explained Kym, 41. “It was a big flop and he ended up hurting himself [and having to go to the doctor], so that wasn’t good. But he still thinks he’s 20, so that was pretty funny.”

Kym previously dished all about the stunning Croatia trip to PEOPLE, gushing that it was absolutely “beautiful.”

“Robert’s Croatian, so we went to Croatia,” she said. “We still love to dance, so we had a dance. It was very romantic.”

“One year down, and many more to go!” she added with a laugh. “In one way it feels like we’ve been married for so much longer than 12 months. In another way, it’s gone by so quick. It feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s been almost three years since we met. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy.”

So might they have plans to expand their family at some point? (Robert, 54, has three children from a previous marriage.)

“We’re sort of just enjoying being married at the moment,” said Kym. “But who knows!”