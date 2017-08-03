Kym Herjavec Marks 1-Year Anniversary with Husband Robert & Answers Age-Old Question: 'When Are You Having Kids?'

It’s a big week for Kym Herjavec: She celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary to Robert on Monday, and she’s celebrating her 41st birthday on Friday!

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with the former Dancing with the Stars pro, who dished all about the stunning trip to Europe she and Robert took to celebrate.

“Robert’s Croatian, so we went to Croatia,” she explained. “It was beautiful. We had a beautiful dinner. We still love to dance, so we had a dance. It was very romantic.”

“One year down, and many more to go!” she added with a laugh.

Dance have given me so much love ❤️ #nationaldanceday #dance #love @robertherjavec A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Jul 29, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

🇬🇷🥂💕@robertherjavec A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Happy Anniversary my ❤️ @robert_herjavec A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

“In one way it feels like we’ve been married for so much longer than 12 months,” said Kym, who wed the Shark Tank star on July 31 last year in Los Angeles. (As for their fairytale nuptials? Well, that included a serenade from Olivia Newton-John and an all-star dance party.)

“In another way, it’s gone by so quick,” she continued. “It feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s been almost three years since we met. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy.”

The star also touched on whether the two are considering having kids together. (Robert, 54, has three children from a previous marriage.)

“We’re sort of just enjoying being married at the moment,” said Kym. “But who knows!”

FROM PEN: Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Celebrating 20 Years with Will Smith

And in the meantime, Kym has plenty keeping her busy: She recently opened her own dance studio, The BOD, in the studio space formerly occupied by Richard Simmons in Beverly Hills.

“It’s been a lot,” she said. “It’s been great, but opening up a new business is full-on. Obviously Robert’s been great helping me do it, I couldn’t think of anyone better to help me!”

“I feel like I’m on an episode of Shark Tank every single night — he grills me on everything!” she continued. “It’s good, because it keeps me on track. The studio is really picking up and lots of people are coming in.”

The studio offers different forms of dance fitness, including a Broadway class, signature dance fitness classes and an ’80s-themed class. The best part? Her supportive hubby even tags along sometimes.

“He’s been to the ’80s class. He’s got short shorts — I actually bought them for him, because I was like: ‘You have to dress up, everybody does!’ ” she said. “He came, he dressed up. He was at the back, but still, he did it!”