Kylie and Kendall Jenner Have a Pool Day with Hailey Baldwin Following Kendall’s Burglary

After Kendall Jenner‘s California home being burglarized last week, she called on sister Kylie and pal Hailey Baldwin for a chill day of hanging in the pool.

Kylie, 19, documented the girls’ day on Snapchat, playing with popular filters as the trio relaxed in the water on Saturday. She captured a selfie with Baldwin, 20, sporting dog ears and long tongues, while she picked cheetah ears and a mask for a video of her older sister.

Kendall reportedly fired a security guard and had more security cameras installed in her home after a break-in at her home in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old model left her home around midday and returned later that evening around 8 p.m., where she allegedly noticed nothing amiss until entering her bedroom around 1 a.m. and realized that a reported $200,000 worth of jewelry was missing, according to TMZ.

Kendall then reportedly called 911 after hearing a noise and believing an intruder might be in her home.

Police officials confirmed to PEOPLE that an incident occurred in the vicinity of Kendall’s home in which a burglary report was filed, though they were unable to confirm if anything was stolen. According to police, they searched the premises and did not find any intruders. There was no sign of forced entry and there is no ID on the suspects so far.

“It’s definitely looking like it was someone she knew,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told PEOPLE.

Jenner’s burglary comes over five months after sister Kim Kardashian West was at held at gunpoint on Oct. 3 by masked robbers who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring — at the No Address Hotel in Paris.

In a preview clip of Sunday’s KUWTK episode, Kardashian West, 36, publicly described her terrifying ordeal of being robbed in Paris in her own words.

“They ask for money. I said I don’t have any money,” she tells sisters Kourtney and Khloé. “They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

“I was like; ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision.’ Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it,” the tearful mother of two continued. “Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f—ed. There’s no way out.”