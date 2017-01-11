People

Celebrity

Check Out Tyga's Sexy Snap of Kylie Jenner Sitting on His Lap From Couple's Getaway Vacation

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have never shied away from public displays of affection and they’re certainly not about to start now.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy snap of his lady love Jenner, 19, sitting on his lap in a black and white Ellejay bikini.

Tyga kisses Jenner’s back as he wraps his arms around her, while she nonchalantly eats a snack and looks over her shoulder.

The couple recently enjoyed a sun-filled vacation with Tyga’s 4-year-old son, King, and Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Their getaway has been filled with adorable moments, such as when Jenner shared a video of herself on Instagram giving a kiss to a parrot.

Recently, the reality TV star attended NBC’s Golden Globes after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, twinning with older sister Kendall Jenner in identical top knots and gowns with thigh-high slits.

The duo seemed to enjoy the night, munching on pizza, sipping cocktails and posing for various selfies, all while rocking layers of chokers.