Check Out Tyga's Sexy Snap of Kylie Jenner Sitting on His Lap From Couple's Getaway Vacation

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have never shied away from public displays of affection and they’re certainly not about to start now.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy snap of his lady love Jenner, 19, sitting on his lap in a black and white Ellejay bikini.

A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Tyga kisses Jenner’s back as he wraps his arms around her, while she nonchalantly eats a snack and looks over her shoulder.

The couple recently enjoyed a sun-filled vacation with Tyga’s 4-year-old son, King, and Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Their getaway has been filled with adorable moments, such as when Jenner shared a video of herself on Instagram giving a kiss to a parrot.

Recently, the reality TV star attended NBC’s Golden Globes after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, twinning with older sister Kendall Jenner in identical top knots and gowns with thigh-high slits.

The duo seemed to enjoy the night, munching on pizza, sipping cocktails and posing for various selfies, all while rocking layers of chokers.