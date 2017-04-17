Inside Kylie Jenner and Tyga's Awkward Run-In at Coachella: 'She Looked Really Sad,' Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Tyga had an awkward run-in at Coachella, PEOPLE has learned.

A source tells PEOPLE that two — who are currently on one of multiple breaks in their nearly three years of dating — ran into each other at the musical festival on Sunday evening right before Kendrick Lamar‘s set.

According to the source, the exes “shared an awkward hug.”

“Kylie looked really sad as she walked away,” adds the source.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper then went their separate ways to enjoy the performance, where Lamar took the stage in front of more than 125,000 fans.

An onlooker tells PEOPLE Jenner, 19, was joined by a few pals, including best friend Jordyn Woods, and several bodyguards.

Tyga, 27, was surrounded by his own posse steps away — but little did he know, Jenner’s rumored fling Travis Scott, 24, was about to make a surprise guest appearance on stage to perform his hit track with Lamar, “Goosebumps.”

“Once Kendrick went on stage, Tyga and his crew were escorted to the front of the stage to watch the performance,” says an onlooker. But about halfway through Scott’s song, Tyga ducked out.

“A bodyguard began pushing through the crowd with a flashlight to get Tyga and his friends away from the stage,” explains the onlooker.

However, Tyga didn’t choose to leave the festival entirely: He pointedly only headed back to finish watching Lamar once Scott’s performance came to an end.

“After Travis exited the stage, Tyga emerged on the side nearest the fence to begin watching again, as Schoolboy Q took the stage to perform ‘That Part’ with Kendrick,” the onlooker adds.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Scott’s budding fling has been taking the festival season by storm: The pair attended Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush Coachella bash together Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

“Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay,” an observer previously told PEOPLE. “After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.”

But could it all just be a plot to get back at Tyga?

“[Scott] and Kylie have also been friends for a while and they all hang out,” a source recently told PEOPLE when news of the budding romance broke. “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.”

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”