Kylie Jenner and New Flame Travis Scott Pack on the PDA — See Their Handsy Embrace!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are packing on the PDA!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped by the rapper’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday, where the duo were spotted getting handsy with one another.

Scott, 25, was spotted grabbing the bum of the 19-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder, who sported a black sweatshirt, with a red rose-embroidered hoodie, and fitted black leggings.

At one point during their romantic embrace, Scott lifted up the reality star into the air as they snuggled up in front of the black Cadillac SUV outside of his residence.

Jenner, who split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April, and Scott have been frequently spotted together lately. The duo hit up Coachella together, and headed to Texas to watch the Houston Rockets take on the Oklahoma Thunder in Houston at the end of last month.

But while the rumored couple has been spotted hanging out together, including his own birthday celebration and twinning in vintage T-shirts on board a yacht, sources have told PEOPLE things might not be quite as serious as they appear.

“Travis and Kylie have been friends for a while and they all hang out,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Jenner and Scott, who has been close with the Jenner sisters for some time now. “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.”

“When Kylie is happy, they’re happy — but it’s never that simple,” the insider continued. “There’s always some kind of drama with Kylie and Tyga.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!