Sorry, Tyga! Kylie Jenner Hits Up Coachella with Travis Scott

Newly single Kylie Jenner and hip-hop artist Travis Scott were spotted at designer Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush party at Coachella in Indio, California, on Saturday.

Jenner and Scott, who performed at Coachella on Friday, arrived around 2:45 a.m. and proceeded straight to the VIP area.

“Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay,” an observer tells PEOPLE. “After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.”

The pair have been sparking dating rumors after she took a break from her on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Tyga in early April.

A Jenner source tells PEOPLE that Kendall Jenner and Scott have had “a thing” before but that the younger Jenner’s new romance might be an attempt to make Tyga jealous.

“[Scott] and Kylie have also been friends for a while and they all hang out,” says the source. “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.”

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.” (Tyga is also at Coachella but apparently has not publicly crossed paths with Jenner.)



Also at the Coachella bash, Kristen Stewart and model girlfriend Stella Maxwell, Rita Ora, Jenner’s best pal Jordyn Woods and many more danced to performances by rappers Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert. Partygoers snacked on French fries, beef and veggie sliders, grilled cheese and a large candy bar equipped with mini jawbreakers, Swedish Fish, an array of gummy bears and taffy.

Coachella will last through Sunday and pick up again for another weekend starting Friday, April 21.