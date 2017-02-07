New Year, New Car! Kylie Jenner Shares Sneak Peek of Her Latest Set of Wheels

Kylie Jenner has a “new boo” in her life — complete with four tires and a fresh coat of paint.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed to her fans on social media that she recently got a new set of wheels.

In two sneak peek photos, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her new maroon-colored SUV.

“Maroooooon. #newboo #newcolor,” Jenner, 19, captioned the photo shared on Instagram.

Maroooooon 😈 #newboo #newcolor A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Jenner also showcased the new car on Snapchat with the caption “New Boo New Color.”

Yasssss new boo A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has only been able to legally have a driver’s license for three years, that hasn’t prevented her from racking up a collection of vehicles.

In November 2015, the KUWTK star had four cars, and showed off her four expensive wheels with a video of her car collection, which included a Range Rover, a black Mercedes-Benz G63 SUV with red interior, a Ferrari 458 Italia and a white Rolls Royce Ghost, on her website.

She revealed that the white Range Rover Autobiography (she has the extended version) was the first car she ever bought – and one she thinks she’ll always want.

“I’m just obsessed with it,” Jenner said. “I wanted to do something fun, so I wrapped it in white carbon fiber. Anything you could possibly see on this car, I wanted to make it white.”

“So that’s all my cars,” Jenner concluded in the video. “It’s probably way too many cars for a young woman, but I love them and I love cars, so, it is what it is.”