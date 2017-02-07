New Year, New Car! Kylie Jenner Shares Sneak Peek of Her Latest Set of Wheels

Kylie Jenner has a “new boo” in her life — complete with four tires and a fresh coat of paint.
On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed to her fans on social media that she recently got a new set of wheels.
In two sneak peek photos, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her new maroon-colored SUV.
“Maroooooon. #newboo #newcolor,” Jenner, 19, captioned the photo shared on Instagram.
Jenner also showcased the new car on Snapchat with the caption “New Boo New Color.”
Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has only been able to legally have a driver’s license for three years, that hasn’t prevented her from racking up a collection of vehicles.
In November 2015, the KUWTK star had four cars, and showed off her four expensive wheels with a video of her car collection, which included a Range Rover, a black Mercedes-Benz G63 SUV with red interior, a Ferrari 458 Italia and a white Rolls Royce Ghost, on her website.
She revealed that the white Range Rover Autobiography (she has the extended version) was the first car she ever bought – and one she thinks she’ll always want.
“I’m just obsessed with it,” Jenner said. “I wanted to do something fun, so I wrapped it in white carbon fiber. Anything you could possibly see on this car, I wanted to make it white.”
“So that’s all my cars,” Jenner concluded in the video. “It’s probably way too many cars for a young woman, but I love them and I love cars, so, it is what it is.”